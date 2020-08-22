TIF organizer calls for support after event cancellation

Thessaloniki’s Chamber of Commerce and Industry has called for compensatory measures to support TIF-Helexpo, the company that organizes the annual International Fair in the northern port city, which was canceled this year due to the Covid pandemic.



Chamber President Ioannis Masoutis proposed a full tax and social security contribution exemption for the company for 12 months “as compensation for its loss of revenue.”



His request includes an exemption from the obligation to pay VAT, income tax, property tax (ENFIA), as well as employer contributions for 12 months.



Masoutis also asked for “a brave discount” on power and water utility bills for a year.