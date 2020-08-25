Despite the crisis in tourism and travel, Greece is currently drawing a special category of traveler: owners of mega-yachts, that is, yachts over 50 meters in length (164 ft).

According to Bloomberg, there were 145 mega-yachts in Greece’s seas in mid-August, up from 132 in August 2019 and 135 in July 2020.

And these are boats used by their owners, not rented out to others.

It appears that the very rich owners of mega-yachts are shunning the Western Mediterranean because of the mass coronavirus outbreaks in France, Italy and Spain.

Greece is not the only country to have profited from this: Croatia and Turkey have too.