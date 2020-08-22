PM to announce relief measures for pandemic-stricken employees in Sept.

Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis will announce measures to support citizens who have been affected by the coronavirus pandemic on September 12-13 when he will be in Thessaloniki, government spokesman Stelios Petsas said on Saturday.

Petsas told Skai TV one of the measures being considered is the reduction of social security contributions and the property tax ENFIA.

The government also intends to abolish the solidarity levy faster than originally planned.