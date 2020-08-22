Five villages evacuated in eastern Mani

Tourists swim at a beach near Langadas, in eastern Mani, an area where a large fire broke out on Aug. 22. [Panagiotis Kouros/ANA-MPA]

Five villages were evacuated as a precaution in eastern Mani as a large wildfire burned through forestland as of Saturday morning.

The settlements concerned are Vachos, Germa, Drosopigi, Eleohori and Skamnaki.

The blaze has also stopped traffic on the Areopolis-Gythio road and vehicles are directed to diversion routes.

More than 100 men with 24 fire engines are operating in the wider area of Langadas where the fire has now formed two fronts. There are also seven water-dropping aircraft and eight helicopters.

Municipal authorities are also assisting with water tanks.

