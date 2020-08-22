NEWS | Kathimerini English Edition Ethnarhou Makariou Avenue & 2, Falireos Street

 
NEWS

Three villages evacuated in eastern Mani

Tourists swim at a beach near Langadas, in eastern Mani, an area where a large fire broke out on Aug. 22. [Panagiotis Kouros/ANA-MPA]

TAGS: Fire

There villages were evacuated as a precaution in eastern Mani as a large wildfire burned through forestland as of Saturday morning.

The settlements concerned are Vachos, Germa and Drosopigi.

The blaze has also stopped traffic on the Areopolis-Gythio road and vehicles are directed to diversion routes.

Fifty-three men with 17 fire engines are operating in the wider area of Langadas where the fire has now formed two fronts. There are also four water-dropping aircraft and five helicopters.

Municipal authorities are also assisting with water tanks.
 

Online
 
About us  |  Subscriptions  |  Advertising  |  Contact us  |  Site Map  |  Terms of use  |  Partner Content  |  Greece is
Copyright © 2018 - , H KAΘHMEPINH All Rights Reserved.