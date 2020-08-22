Three villages evacuated in eastern Mani

Tourists swim at a beach near Langadas, in eastern Mani, an area where a large fire broke out on Aug. 22. [Panagiotis Kouros/ANA-MPA]

There villages were evacuated as a precaution in eastern Mani as a large wildfire burned through forestland as of Saturday morning.

The settlements concerned are Vachos, Germa and Drosopigi.

The blaze has also stopped traffic on the Areopolis-Gythio road and vehicles are directed to diversion routes.

Fifty-three men with 17 fire engines are operating in the wider area of Langadas where the fire has now formed two fronts. There are also four water-dropping aircraft and five helicopters.

Municipal authorities are also assisting with water tanks.

