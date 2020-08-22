264 new Covid-19 infections, two deaths

Greek health authorities on Saturday confirmed 264 new coronavirus infections in Greece in the last 24 hours, 29 of which were reported at the country’s entry points.

The total number of infections in the country stands at 8,381.

In its daily bulletin, the National Organization for Public Health (EODY) said two more patients died from Covid-19, raising the total number of fatalities to 240.

The total number of intubated patients rose to 31 from 28 on Friday, while 143 have left ICU.

EODY also said that authorities have conducted 838,015 tests since the start of the epidemic in Greece.