Restrictive measures for bars and clubs, gatherings take effect on Lesvos

New restrictive measures to halt the rise in coronavirus infections on the eastern Aegean island of Lesvos came into effect on Monday, following the relevant announcements on Sunday evening by the Civil Protection Deputy Minister Nikos Hardalias.

These measures include closing cafes, restaurants, bars and clubs nightclubs at midnight and allowing a maximum of 50 persons per social, religious and any kind of events.

For the businesses that are affected, the Finance Ministry is allowing them to suspend work contracts.

The new rules will apply until September 1.

The same restrictions are also currently in effect in Crete, Eastern Macedonia & Thrace, Attica, Thessaloniki, Larissa, Corfu, Karditsa, Pella, Pieria and the municipalities of Santorini, Volos, Katerini, Rhodes, Zakynthos and Kos.