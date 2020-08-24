Athens on Monday issued an advisory to ships (Navtex) that its air and naval forces would conduct joint exercises in an area that overlaps with the one reserved by Ankara in a similar advisory issued on Sunday.

The move is a response to Turkey’s decision to extend its seismic surveys for oil and natural gas in the Eastern Mediterranean, south of the island of Kastellorizo, until Thursday.

The Greek advisory reserves areas in the wider area of southeastern Crete, Karpathos, Rhodes and south of Kastellorizo.

The Navtex will take effect on August 25 and expire on the evening of August 27.