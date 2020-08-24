PM meeting with health experts on coronavirus measures

Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis is meeting with the expert committee advising the government on coronavirus at Maximos Mansion on Monday to review safety restrictions and discuss possible additional measures amid a spike in Covid-19 cases.

Participants will also discuss the possibility if local curfews and the reopening of schools in September.

The meeting, which satrted at 10.30 a.m., is also attended by Deputy Civil Protection Minister Nikos Hardalias.

Greek authorities reported 286 new coronavirus cases Sunday, a record number in daily infections since the pandemic began in the country.