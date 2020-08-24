Four sailors injured in ferry engine room explosion

Four sailors were injured on Monday morning after an explosion in the engine room of the Blue Horizon ferry which is docked at the port of Heraklion, Crete.

The injured, one of whom is said to be in serious condition, were transferred to the city’s University Hospital, sources said.

Port authorities said initial evidence suggests that the accident was caused by an engine pump.

“Port Authority teams have already launched an investigation to find out exactly how the explosion occurred,” the Heraklion port Authority manager told the state-run ANA-MPA.

"What is certain, is that it happened in the engine room area and so far our estimate is that a pump has exploded."

The boat, owned by Blue Star Ferries, arrived at the port around 6 a.m. on Monday morning.

The 1,488-capacity ship did not have any passengers onboard.

