Popular singer Yiannis Poulopoulos dies

Popular Greek singer Yiannis Poulopoulos died late Sunday at the age of 79. According to information, the singer had been recently suffering from serious health problems.

Born in the village of Kardamili, in Messinia, Poulopoulos associated his name with some of the greatest hits of Greek discography.

He collaborated with the most important composers, among whom Mikis Theodorakis, Giannis Spanos, Mimis Plessas and others.

He also appeared in numerous films, during the golden age of Greek cinema in the 1950s and 1960s.