PM says Alexandroupolis LNG project to turn port into energy hub

The Alexandroupolis liquefied natural gas (LNG) terminal will be a “source of wealth” for the countries of the region and turn the city port into a “global energy hub”, Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis said on Monday during a signing ceremony in Athens approving the participation of Bulgaria’s gas transportation company, Bulgartransgaz, in the project.

“The port of Alexandroupolis celebrates this year its 150th anniversary of its operation. It becomes a hub of cooperation, a source of wealth and prosperity for countries and peoples,” he told attendees in Zappeion Mansion, which included Bulgarian Premier Boyko Borissov/

“The gas will be liquefied and will meet the national natural gas network and from there it will be channelled at the end of 2022 or the beginning of 2023 to Greece, Bulgaria and the whole of southeastern and central Europe,” he added.

Borissov said the project is not only a bridging of the energy sources but it helps both countries become main hubs and play a key role in energy and its distribution.

The construction of the project will significantly affect the economy of the countries in the region and pointed out that the gas flows changed, based on discussions with all sides, he added.

“We have reached a solution that satisfies all sides, both the investors and the partners. So we will be supplied with natural gas from every part of the world. All these flows will be feasible through the investment in this project,” he said.

The project consists of an offshore floating, storage and regasification unit (FSRU) for the reception, storage and re-gasification of LNG, which will be stationed 17.6 km offshore the town of Alexandroupolis, as well as a gas transmission pipeline.