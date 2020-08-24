Tsiodras to return in twice-weekly briefings

[File photo]

The Health Ministry’s top scientific adviser on coronavirus will return for televised live briefings on the developments with the novel coronavirus, according to sources, a day after the country hit a new daily record of infections.

Tsiodras will appear jointly with Deputy Civil Protection Minister Nikos Hardalias twice weekly, on Tuesdays and Thursdays.

The infectious disease professor ended his live briefings at the end of May, when daily infections were at very low levels. In his last briefing, Deputy Civil Protection Minister Nikos Hardalias joked that “if you see us doing a live briefing again, this will mean that things have not gone well.”

Tsiodras made an exceptional appearance on August 4 when health authorities confirmed 121 new cases.

Earlier in the day, Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis chaired a meeting with the expert committee advising the government on the pandemic.

Greek authorities reported a record 286 new coronavirus cases Sunday.