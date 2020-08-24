US deputy mission chief visits Kastellorizo

[Photo: US embassy Twitter account]

US Deputy Chief of Mission David Burger toured the archaeological museum of Kastellorizo on Monday, as part of his visit to the island.

The museum is housed in the Konaki, a two-storeyed building with a courtyard and a precinct with battlements.

The US official also visited the old mosque which houses the Historical Collection of Kastellorizo, according to a tweet by the us embassy.

Burger opened the Night of Beyond Borders International Documentary Festival on Sunday, which is sponsored by the embassy.

“Our relationship with Greece is at an all-time high. I think everyone will agree to that. We are, specifically in the area of film, very pleased to be working both with the Ministry of Digital Governance and with the Ministry of Culture to put American and Greek filmmakers together with each other, and also to attract American filmmakers here to Greece,” he said at the opening.