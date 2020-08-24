Ferry boat worker injured in explosion dies

[Cretalive.gr]

One of four workers injured in an explosion on a passenger ferry at the port of Iraklio in Crete has died, according to local media on the island.

The 30-year-old man died in the intensive care unit of the Iraklio University Hospital hours after being admitted with extensive injuries from the blast on the Blue Horizon ferry, Cretalive.gr has reported.

The explosion, which occurred at around 10 a.m., several hours after the Blue Star-operated ferry docked at Iraklio port on Monday morning, is believed to have occurred in the ship’s engine room. There were no passengers on board at the time.

Three more ferry workers are being treated for injuries.