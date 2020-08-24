Girl saved after being swept out to sea near Rio-Antirio bridge

A 5-year-old girl who was swept out to sea while swimming with a rubber ring near the Rio-Antirio bridge in western Greece on Monday was rescued by ferry workers before she could come to any harm.



According to local reports, the girl found herself unable to return to the Antirio beach after strong winds in the area pulled her out to sea.



The girl’s parents alerted the coast guard, which dispatched a ferry whose crew members lifted her out of the sea and returned her to her family.