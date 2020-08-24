Frequency of Athens metro service to be boosted

In the bid to avoid overcrowding on public transport amid the coronavirus pandemic, the frequency of services on the Athens metro will be increased as of next week, the Athens Urban Rail Transport Company (STASY) said on Monday.



More specifically, STASY has informed commuters that during peak hours, from Monday, August 31, to Friday, September 4, services will run on Lines 2 and 3 every five minutes (from six currently).



From Monday, September 7 onward, services on Line 1 will be every six minutes, and on Line 2 every 4.5 minutes (as last year), while on Line 3 transit times will be further boosted and set at four minutes (from 4.5 last year).



Meanwhile, a legislative act published yesterday stipulates measures to bolster bus services in Athens and Thessaloniki.



The act paves the way for the Athens Urban Transport Organization (OASA) to proceed with 655 recruitments via fast-track procedures.



What’s more, it will also be able to procure 300 modern buses, up to 10 years old, by leasing, as well as to strengthen the fleet of city buses with 203 vehicles and 550 drivers through a collaboration with the intercity bus service company, KTEL.