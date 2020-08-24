New Covid-19 infections drop, with 170 cases reported

A health worker checks the temperature of a passenger disembarking from a ferry at the east Arrica port of Rafina on Sunday. [InTime News]

After hitting a high of 284 on Sunday, Greece saw the number of new coronavirus infections ease to 170 on Monday, with the death toll remaining steady at 242.

The 170 new cases reported by the Health Ministry bring the nationwide total since the start of the crisis to 8,819. Of these, 21.4% or 1,886 are connected to travel abroad and 45.5% or 4,009 have been traced to another patient.

Of Monday’s cases, just 27 were traced at airports and border crossings and nine concerned travelers who presented themselves for testing.

The bulk of the new cases were reported in the regional unit of Attica and 15 of the 51 infections were related to recent travel within the country.

The northern port city of Thessaloniki saw 18 new cases on Monday, two of which are related to a known outbreak and three to domestic travel, while the region of Kozani was also hit with 15 fresh infections, 14 of which have been traced to a known cluster.

The number of patients in intensive care was also steady at 31 on Monday, with their average age reported as being 66 years old.

Men continue to be more adversely affected by the novel coronavirus than women, according to the Health Ministry figures, which showed that just 34.7% of fatalities and 29% of ICU patients concern female patients.

Also, 94.6% of the lives claimed by the virus concerned patients with underlying health problems or aged over 70 years old.