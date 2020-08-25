Greek-Turkish relations are at their most crucial juncture of the past 20 years. Athens is continuing to actively pursue a strategy based on international law, which had also been followed by the previous government.

The decision by the main leftist opposition party to vote “present” for agreements that it had started to negotiate, notably the Greek-Egyptian maritime zones accord, is hardly a responsible stance.

It basically constitutes hedging and petty partisan politics which effectively ruptures the national line on the issue without any serious reason and essentially gives arguments to the other side.