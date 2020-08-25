Plastic cups litter the seabed in the Saronic Gulf in a file photo. [InTime News]

The distribution of disposable plastic products on the market will be made illegal as of July 3, 2021, according to a law drafted by the Environment Ministry which seeks to reduce the harmful impact of certain plastics on the environment.

These items include plastic cutlery (forks, knives, spoons, chopsticks), plates, straws, food and beverage containers made of expanded polystyrene, and drink stirrers.

The new regulations included in the draft incorporate the relevant Community directive (2019/902/EU).

Oxo-biodegradable bags will also be prohibited. These bags were initially presented as an “ecological” alternative to ordinary bags, but in the process it was found that they simply disintegrated into smaller, still harmful pieces – called microplastics – that remain in the environment indefinitely until they eventually fully break down.