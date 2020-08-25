Alexandroupoli LNG project set to turn port into energy hub

Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis (right) and his Bulgarian counterpart Boyko Borisov (left) attend the signing event in Athens for the participation of state-controlled company Bulgartransgaz in the liquefied natural gas (LNG) terminal in the port city of Alexandroupoli in northern Greece. Mitsotakis said the terminal will be a ‘source of wealth’ for the countries of the region and turn the city port into a ‘global energy hub.’ ‘The gas will be liquefied and will connect to the national natural gas network and from there it will be channeled at the end of 2022 or the beginning of 2023 to Greece, Bulgaria and the whole of Southeastern and Central Europe,’ he added. Borisov said the project will help both countries become major hubs and play a key role in energy distribution. [Orestis Panagiotou/EPA]