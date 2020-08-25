[File photo]

The construction of a new fence on northeastern Greece’s Evros land border with Turkey will be completed in eight months, according to Citizens’ Protection Minister Michalis Chrysochoidis, speaking in Parliament on Monday.

The border fence project has a total budget of 62.9 million euros and has been undertaken by a consortium put together by four construction companies.

It will have a total length of 27 kilometers and eight elevated observatories will be constructed to be used by the Hellenic Army.

Moreover, the existing fence will be reinforced with a steel railing measuring 4.3 meters in height, instead of the current 3.5 meters.

Damage to the existing fence during attempts by thousands of migrants to cross into Greece territory from Turkey, as well as bad weather, will be repaired – including a 400-meter stretch that collapsed as a result of flooding.