Local stocks slide after early gains

The Greek stock market, not for the first time, failed to follow Europe’s strong performance and ended slightly lower in an especially weak session turnover-wise.

The general index closed at 632.56 points, a drop of 0.11%, after rising by as much as 0.89% during the session.

Turnover was €20.22 million on volume of 11,989,061 shares.

Of the 116 traded shares, 39 ended with gains, 53 with losses and 24 with no change.

Blue chips fell 0.20% and mid-caps 0.33%.

Among the blue chips, the biggest gains were recorded by Athens water company EYDAP (4.68%), bottler Coca-Cola HBC (2.62%), Motor Oil (1.32%) and OTE Telecom (0.44%). The biggest losers were power distributor ADMIE (4.30%), Aegean Airlines (2.34%), construction group GEK Terna (2.00%), Alpha Bank (1.67%) and National (1.66%).

Among the sectoral indices, Foods & Beverages and Telecoms fared best, rising 2.60% and 0.42%, respectively, while raw materials and travel and leisure, were the leading losers (1.20% and 1.18%, respectively).

​​​​​​The most heavily traded stocks were Eurobank (3,609,245 shares) and Alpha Bank (1,987,773).