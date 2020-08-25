Greece ‘sowing chaos’ in East Med, says Erdogan

[File photo]

President Tayyip Erdogan said on Monday Turkey’s navy will not back down as Greece “sows chaos” in the Eastern Mediterranean Sea, where the countries have deployed frigates in an escalating rhetorical confrontation over overlapping resource claims.

“The ones who throw Greece in front of the Turkish navy will not stand behind them,” Erdogan said after a cabinet meeting. He added that Athens did not have the right to broadcast maritime navigational and weather advisories, known as Navtex, in areas claimed by Ankara.

“Greece has declared its own Navtex unlawfully and in a spoiled manner...With this approach, Greece has sown a chaos that it will not be able to escape from,” Erdogan said. [Reuters]