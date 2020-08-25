Dutch royal couple lament letting down Covid guard on Greek holiday island

[Instagram]

The king and queen of The Netherlands have admitted to being carried away by the “spontaneity of the moment” and ignoring coronavirus safety rules while on holiday on the popular Greek island of Mykonos.

According to Agence-France Presse (AFP), King Willem-Alexander and his wife Queen Maxima apologized for failing to comply with social distancing rules after a photograph emerged on social media showing the couple posing in close proximity with an unnamed man, who is said to be the owner of a restaurant where they dined.

“A photo appeared in the media in which we kept too little distance. In the spontaneity of the moment, we did not pay attention,” the Dutch king and queen said on Twitter, the AFP reported.



“Of course, we should have done. Because on holiday too, respecting rules for coronavirus is essential for beating the virus,” they added in their social media post.



In the photograph, the king, 53, is seen holding a face mask in one hand and has the other around the queen, 49, while the unnamed man also has an arm around her.