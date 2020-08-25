German FM heads to Athens, Ankara amid fresh spike in Greek-Turkish tension

[InTime News]

German Foreign Minister Heiko Maas heads to Athens and Ankara on Tuesday in a bid to reopen the lines of communication between Greece and Turkey amid a fresh spike in tension between the two neighbors over drilling rights in the Eastern Mediterranean.

In Athens, Maas will be meeting with his Greek counterpart, Nikos Dendias, Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis and the leader of the main opposition, Alexis Tsipras, before heading to Turkey in the hope of reviving stalled discussions between high-level diplomatic representatives of the two sides for the resumption of exploratory talks.

Maas’ visits come a day after Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan accused Greece of “sowing chaos” in the Eastern Mediterranean and saying that “from now on, Greece will be responsible for all conflicts in the region.”

Erdogan’s comments on Monday came in response to Greece’s planned aeronautical exercises on Tuesday in areas included in the navigational advisory, or Navtex, issued earlier by Turkey extending the duration of seismic surveys by its Oruc Reis research vessel within the Greek continental shelf.