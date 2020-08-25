Chrysochoidis meets Austrian interior minister

Citizens’ Protection Minister Michalis Chrysochoidis on Tuesday thanked Austria for helping Greece secure its border with Turkey which tens of thousands of migrants and refugees tried for days to breach in March.

Chrysochoidis was speaking during a meeting with Austrian Interior Minister Karl Nehammer in Athens for talks on security, migration and the novel coronavirus.

“In Evros in March, we, you and other Europeans moved Europe forward. We fought for a common cause: our borders,” Chrysochoidis said.

“There was no hesitation about supporting Greece,” Nehammer said about the decision to send dozens of police officers to the border.

“At this difficult time, European solidarity depends on actions, not just words,” he said.

“We had to send a clear message to Turkey that no one will be left alone,” he said.

