Greece, France and Cyprus to conduct joint 3-day exercise

[File photo]

Defense

Greece, France and Cyprus will conduct a joint aeronautical exercise west of the Mediterranean island from August 26-28, state-run Athens-Macedonia news agency (ANA-MPA) reported Tuesday.

Three French Rafale fighter jets and an equal number of Greek F-16 aircraft have landed at the Andreas Papandreou military base in Paphos, ANA-MPA said.

France’s naval frigate Lafayette will also take part in the exercise which will enter its final phase Friday, the report said.

