Mitsotakis meets Pfizer Inc. CEO

Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis on Tuesday met with Pfizer Inc. Chief Executive Albert Bourla.

In a message on Twitter, Mitsotakis said the two discussed the global biopharmaceutical company’s upcoming digital innovation center in Thessaloniki, in northern Greece.

The hub in Thessaloniki, which is the birthplace of the Pfizer CEO, plans to recruit 200 scientists by the end of the year, Mitsotakis said.

The two also discussed the company’s progress in developing a vaccine for Covid-19.



On August 21, Pfizer Inc. and BioNTech SE said the vaccine they are jointly developing is on track to be submitted for regulatory review as early as October.