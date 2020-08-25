Police conduct thousands of Covid inspections nationwide

The Hellenic Police (ELAS) on Tuesday said they conducted more than 50,000 inspections nationwide on Monday, aimed at checking compliance with restrictions imposed by the authorities in an attempt to curb the spread of the coronavirus.



Officers recorded 411 instances of individuals not wearing face masks or not observing physical distancing in public places.

Another five violations were recorded involving businesses that failed to ensure health protocols were being observed on their premises or defied a midnight curfew.



In one case, relating to a business in Attica, authorities issued a fine of 10,000 euros and ordered it to close for three days.



Since the beginning of August, ELAS has recorded a total of 8,671 violations for various offenses.



ELAS has intensified its checks in the capital, northern Greece and many islands favored by both Greek and foreign tourists amid localized spikes in infections in those areas.