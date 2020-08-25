Erdogan pays tribute to ‘heroes’ of Battle of Manzikert

In a tweet posted on the eve of the anniversary of the Battle of Manzikert, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan on Tuesday paid tribute to the “heroes” of the battle that saw Seljuk Turks, led by sultan Alp-Arslan, defeat the Byzantine army on 26 August 1071.

The one-minute video contains re-enacted combat scenes blended with modern-day footage of Turkish military aircraft and helicopters, the seismic research vessel Oruc Reis and the Fatih drilling ship.