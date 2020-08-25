Stocks slide for second consecutive day

The Athens Stock Exchange declined slightly for the second session in a row Tuesday, failing to lock onto the rise of their European peers. Turnover, although higher than Monday’s, was still quite low.

The general index closed at 629.34 points, down 0.51%. Intra-session, it reached as high as 636.76 (+0.66%) and as low as 625.11 (-1.18%).

Turnover was 26.52 million euros on volume of 13,618,803 shares.

Of the 112 shares traded, 43 ended with gains, 60 with losses and nine with no change.

Both blue chips and mid-caps dropped 0.33%.

The biggest gainers among blue chips were betting company OPAP (3.05%), electricity firm PPC (1.11%), National Bank (0.67%) and Athens water company EYDAP (0.58%). The biggest losses were recorded by bottler Coca-Cola HBC (3.64%), Terna Energy (2.25%), metals firm Viohalco (2.17%), Piraeus Bank (2.01%) and Piraeus Port (1.97%).

Among sectoral indices, the best performances were by Travel & Leisure (+2.85%) and Telecoms (+0.14%), while the biggest losses were recorded by Foods & Beverages (-3.59%) and Raw Materials (-2.00%).