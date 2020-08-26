We expect of the state – and rightfully so – to make freely available all that is necessary to protect public health, most recently the provision of free masks for pupils.

At the same time, however, many of us react when this is made possible by means of private donors. This paradox can only be the result of dogmatic prejudice.

The threat to public health from the novel coronavirus is extremely serious. All forces, public and private, must contribute to the effort to fight the disease; and so far they have done so.

Society does not have the luxury of false division. No one can be spared from this effort.