German minister sees readiness for dialogue between Greece, Turkey

Greece and Turkey told German Foreign Minister Heiko Maas on Tuesday that they did not want to settle their dispute over the eastern Mediterranean with military means, the minister said, saying there was a readiness for dialogue.

“I hear from all sides that the readiness to dialogue exists and that is why we regard it as achievable,” said Maas at a news conference with his Turkish counterpart after earlier visiting Greece.

“I remain convinced that if both sides start direct talks with honest intentions we can find a solution that can be acceptable to both sides,” he said.

Maas also said that ties between the European Union and Turkey were at a crossroads and it would be clear by the end of the year where relations were heading. [Reuters]

