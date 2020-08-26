Turkish hackers struck again on Sunday, hijacking more than 20 websites run by servers at the Crete-based Foundation for Research and Technology Hellas (FORTH) just a few days after a similar attack on Greek defense websites.

The hackers posted on the home pages of 26 websites a photograph of the Oruc Reis, the Turkish survey vessel whose activities in the Eastern Mediterranean have sparked an ongoing standoff between Greece and Turkey. The hackers also posted the slogan, “We have an army that loves death and sacrifice.” The self-professed “digital warriors” are thought to be the same hackers who last week disabled dozens of websites linked to the Hellenic Army General Staff (GES).

The FORTH websites were restored on Tuesday and, according to Defense Ministry sources, no sensitive data has been stolen as the hackers did not manage to access GES’s internal network.