France to join military exercises in East Med, ministry says
The ministry also said that three French Rafale jets and one frigate equipped with a helicopter will form part of the joint military exercises.
France will join military exercises with Italy, Greece and Cyprus in the Eastern Mediterranean from Aug. 26 to Aug. 28, the French Armed Forces Ministry said on Wednesday.
