NEWS | Kathimerini English Edition Ethnarhou Makariou Avenue & 2, Falireos Street

 
NEWS

France to join military exercises in East Med, ministry says

TAGS: Defense, Security

France will join military exercises with Italy, Greece and Cyprus in the Eastern Mediterranean from Aug. 26 to Aug. 28, the French Armed Forces Ministry said on Wednesday.

The ministry also said that three French Rafale jets and one frigate equipped with a helicopter will form part of the joint military exercises.
 

Online
 
About us  |  Subscriptions  |  Advertising  |  Contact us  |  Site Map  |  Terms of use  |  Partner Content  |  Greece is
Copyright © 2018 - , H KAΘHMEPINH All Rights Reserved.