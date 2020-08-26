Erdogan says Turkey to obtain rights in seas around it

Turkey is determined to do whatever is necessary to obtain its rights in the Black Sea, Aegean and Mediterranean, President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said on Wednesday.



“We will not compromise what is ours... We are determined to do whatever is necessary,” Erdogan said, according to Reuters.



According to Turkey’s Daily Sabah, the Turkish strongman, who was speaking at an event commemorating the 11th century military victory by Seljuk Turks over the Byzantine empire at Malazgirt, issued a direct warning to Greece:

“If [Greece] wants to pay a price, let them come and face us. If they don’t have the courage for it, they should stand out of our way,” the Turkish newspaper quoted Erdogan as saying.



“Greece, which is unworthy of even the Byzantine legacy, refuses to take lessons from history and acts like a fake bully in the Mediterranean,” Erdogan added, according to the report.