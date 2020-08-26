Detainee escapes from police in Omonia

A detainee escaped during his transfer from the Evelpidon courts in Athens to the Omonia Police Precinct in the central part of the capital on Wednesday.



According to the Hellenic Police, the fugitive is an Albanian national who was arrested the same morning by police from the Omonia precinct.



The moment he was getting out of the police vehicle to be transported to his cell after his return to the precinct from the courts, the 28-year-old made a run for it and managed to escape.



Another detainee who tried to escape with him was caught by police, who have launched a manhunt to catch the fugitive.