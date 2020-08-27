Athens to get new disabled parking spaces

Twenty-two new parking spaces for vehicles of people with disabilities are being created in central parts of the Greek capital, according to the Municipality of Athens.



The parking spaces will have all the necessary specifications, including a curb cut on the adjacent sidewalk where feasible.



They will be marked by a special sign with the international access symbol, so that it is clear that these are exclusive parking spaces for the disabled.



The 22 new parking spaces will be ready in early September and will be located on Ippokratous, Omirou, Emmanouil Benaki (two positions), Pindarou, Pesmazoglou, Sofokleous, Evripidou, Ermou (two positions), Xenofontos, Voulis, Nikis, Flessa, Christou Lada, Paparigopoulou, Sokratous (two positions), Rigillis and Agion Asomaton streets and Skouze Square.



“These parking spaces, together with all the interventions that have started in Athens, have put the city on a new trajectory, of equality of movement and traffic. [It is] the right of everyone to have unimpeded access to the city,” Athens Mayor Kostas Bakoyannis said in a statement released on Wednesday.