Daily Covid-19 bulletin shows spike in deaths, new cases

The Health Ministry’s daily bulletin on the course of the coronavirus pandemic in Greece on Wednesday showed an alarming rise of five deaths and 293 new infections since the last update 24 hours ago.

The latest fatalities took the death toll to 248, while the new infections brought the nationwide total since the start of the health crisis to 8,987. There was also a rise in the number of patients in intensive care, to 33 from 31 the day before.

Of the new cases, just 22 were identified at the country’s borders from tests on incoming travelers and 10 concerned travelers who presented themselves for testing.

The capital’s Attica region accounted for 103 of the new cases, 18 of which have been linked to recent travel inside the country, while northern port city of Thessaloniki saw 54 new infections, four of which are attributed to recent domestic trips.

Other regions that reported high numbers of new infections include the islands of the Cyclades, Halkidiki, Imathia and Kozani with nine each, and Messinia, Pieria and Hania in Crete with five each.

The provenance of six new cases is still under investigation.