Turkey claims exercises with US destroyer

[Reuters]

The Turkish Defense Ministry on Wednesday claimed that the country’s navy was conducting military exercises will allied navies in the Eastern Mediterranean.

In a post on its official Twitter account, the ministry also said that the Turkish Barbaros frigate and Burgazada corvette had conducted a drill with the American destroyer USS Winston S. Churchill.

The post comes as Greece, Cyprus, Italy and France began joint aeronautical exercises south of Cyprus, dubbed “Eunomia.”