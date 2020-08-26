NEWS | Kathimerini English Edition Ethnarhou Makariou Avenue & 2, Falireos Street

 
Turkey claims exercises with US destroyer

The Turkish Defense Ministry on Wednesday claimed that the country’s navy was conducting military exercises will allied navies in the Eastern Mediterranean.

In a post on its official Twitter account, the ministry also said that the Turkish Barbaros frigate and Burgazada corvette had conducted a drill with the American destroyer USS Winston S. Churchill.

The post comes as Greece, Cyprus, Italy and France began joint aeronautical exercises south of Cyprus, dubbed “Eunomia.”

