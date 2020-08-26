Stocks rise after four sessions of losses

A four-session slide which had taken the Athens Stock Exchange 2.62% lower was brought to an end Wednesday. Still, turnover remained below €30 million.

The general index closed at 635.84 points, up 1.03%, having risen as much as 1.38% during the session. The index traded within a band of just inside 11 points; it started the session with losses, but reversed course after 11 a.m. Turnover was €29.28 million, on volume of 13,267,248 shares.

Of the 112 traded shares, 61 ended with gains, 32 with losses and 19 with no change.

Blue chips rose 0.96% and mid-caps 0.31%. Among the blue chips, the biggest gains were posted by Terna Energy (4.42%), PPC (2.83%), Alpha Bank (2.53%), Athens water company EYDAP (2.29%), National Bank (2.25%) and Mytilineos (2.25%). The biggest losses were sustained by Fourlis (0.73%), Piraeus Bank (0.66%), toy retailer Jumbo (0.54%) and electricity distributor ADMIE (0.45%).

Among the sectoral indices, the biggest gainers were Utilities (2.58%) and Banks (1.40%), while losses were sustained by Health (2.71%) and Commerce (0.53%).

Alpha Bank and Hellenic Petroleum will post their quarterly results Thursday.