Health authorities concerns increased again on Wednesday after officials announced a new record of coronavirus infections – 293 cases in 24 hours and five new deaths – following a two-day dip that had fueled hopes that the pandemic was easing.

The new cases on Wednesday brought the nationwide total of infections to 9,280 and the death toll to 248. Of the 293 new cases, 22 were detected at the country’s border entry points.

Meanwhile, the government is planning stricter checks on retirement homes following the discovery of several infection clusters at such facilities, chiefly in Asvestochori and Evosmos, both near Thessaloniki.

The new measures are expected to be detailed in Thursday’s public briefing.

To ensure they are observed, officials from the National Organization of Public Health (EODY) will conduct regular inspections, while the government is also mulling an increase in fines for offenses.