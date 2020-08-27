MULTIMEDIA | Kathimerini English Edition Ethnarhou Makariou Avenue & 2, Falireos Street

 
IN IMAGES

Public-private partnership projects to revive big infrastructure construction

  • flyover_web

TAGS: Industry

New public-private partnership infrastructure projects budgeted at a total 500 million euros are expected to revive the Greek construction sector after almost three years of diminished activity, especially as far as large-scale projects are concerned. The two most important projects are in northern Greece: The upgrade of Thessaloniki’s eastern inner ring road alone will cost €370 million. The financial adviser of the project will be chosen soon, paving the way for the publication of a competitive tender. However, actual work on the project, also known as “The Flyover” is not expected to begin until early 2022.

Online

ARCHIVE

 
About us  |  Subscriptions  |  Advertising  |  Contact us  |  Site Map  |  Terms of use  |  Partner Content  |  Greece is
Copyright © 2018 - , H KAΘHMEPINH All Rights Reserved.