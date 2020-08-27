Two more patients of Thessaloniki nursing home die of Covid-19

[InTime News]

Two more patients of a Thessaloniki nursing home who had been infected with Covid-19 by a staff member have died, taking the toll from that cluster to 11, Skai reported on Thursday.

The former patients of the nursing home in Asvestochori were identified as a woman aged 83 and a 90-year-old man. They died at the northern port city’s AHEPA general hospital.

Recent outbreaks at the Asvestochori facility and at another nursing home in Evosmos, also in Thessaloniki, has promoted authorities to mull further restrictions on such facilities, on top of stricter visitation rights.

The new measures are expected to be announced on Thursday by Deputy Labor Minister for Social Affairs Domna Michailidou during the Health Ministry’s briefing on the course of the pandemic in Greece.

According to unconfirmed reports, another elderly man, aged 87, died on Thursday in Thessaloniki, though it was not clear whether his case was also linked to the nursing home outbreaks.