Turkey issues new Navtex for live-fire exercise in East Mediterranean

Turkey has issued a new navigational telex to carry out “gunnery exercises,” which involve live fire, in the Eastern Mediterranean on September 1 and 2, according to the country’s Office of Navigation, Hydrography and Oceanography.

The Navtex was issued at 9.30 a.m. on Thursday. It comes as Greece, Cyprus, France and Italy conduct joint military exercises south of Cyprus and amid heightened tension between Turkey and Greece over energy prospecting rights in the Eastern Mediterranean.

According to reports, the area reserved for the exercises extends from the southern Turkish town of Mersin to the northern coast of Cyprus.