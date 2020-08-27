Ankara ‘happy’ to talk but warns against ‘testing’ Turkey’s power

The Turkish government “would be happy” to host its Greek counterparts “if they decided to have talks in the next days,” the country’s defense minister, Hulusi Akar, said on Thursday.

“Turkey favors dialogue (over maritime issues),” the official was quoted by Turkey’s Anadolu Agency as saying in response to the spike in tension between the two neighbors in the Eastern Mediterranean.

“We want peace, but we also want our rights,” Akar said, adding however that “Turkey’s power should not be tested.”