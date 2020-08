[Reuters]

Turkey has extended for a second time a navigational telex reserving a disputed part of the Eastern Mediterranean for gas an oil surveys by its Oruc Reis vessel.

The new Navtex reserves the area through September 1 as the current Navtex expires on Thursday night, following its extension from August 23.

The latest navigational telex comes as the Greek, Cypriot, French and Italian militaries hold exercises off the coast of Cyprus.