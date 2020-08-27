Six Greek F-16 fighter jets participated on Thursday in joint military exercises with Cyprus, France and Italy in the Eastern Mediterranean.

The six Greek jets set off from Crete early on Thursday to join up with another two F-16 posted on Cyprus and France’s Rafale fighters. They returned to Crete after the drill, which was closely monitored by Greece’s defense general staff chief, Konstantinos Floros, from Defense Ministry headquarters in Athens.

Reliable sources said the six Greek jets wer only just spotted on their way to Cyprus from the Turkish side, which tried to obstruct them on the return journey without success.

The joint exercise, dubbed “Eunomia” after a Greek goddess of law and legislation, is being hailed as a resounding success as it demonstrates the Greek armed forces’ state of preparedness.