Paper | Crete | To October 31

Inspired by the deprivation of access to art materials and conventional outlets during the coronavirus lockdown, “Paper” presents a selection of drawings, sketches, sculptures and installations from the permanent collection of the Contemporary Art Museum of Crete (CCA) that embody the notion of going back to the basics of art. The show comprises works by 53 Greek and foreign artists dating from the 1950s to the present, as well as a series of paintings called “Garden of the Heart,” created in an initiative by the CCA by patients at the former psychiatric hospital at Souda in 1996, before its closure.



CCA, 32 Mesolongiou, Rethymno,

tel 28310.525.30, cca.gr